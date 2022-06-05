Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Monetary Management Group Inc.

Monetary Management Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,292 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 3,210 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 83,095 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $21,117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,071 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 199,750 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $50,763,000 after buying an additional 6,023 shares during the last quarter. CV Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Salesforce by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,885 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,374,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRM opened at $184.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $183.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.53, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $180.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.55 and a 12 month high of $311.75.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRM. StockNews.com began coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital raised Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 price objective on Salesforce and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Salesforce to $192.00 in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.80.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.65, for a total value of $420,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,283,333,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total value of $553,691.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 139,735 shares of company stock valued at $26,965,080. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

