Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Lowered to $275.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $316.00 to $275.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CRM. Cowen dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Salesforce from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $325.00 price target on Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Salesforce from $360.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Salesforce from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $271.80.

Salesforce stock opened at $184.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $183.99 billion, a PE ratio of 179.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $180.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.51. Salesforce has a 52 week low of $154.55 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Salesforce will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total transaction of $459,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 2,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total transaction of $609,587.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 139,735 shares of company stock valued at $26,965,080. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1,350.0% in the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 589.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

