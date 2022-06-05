Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) PT Lowered to $315.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $375.00 to $315.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Salesforce from $360.00 to $291.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush lowered their target price on Salesforce from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $281.00 to $223.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $271.80.

CRM stock opened at $184.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $183.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.53, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $180.89 and its 200 day moving average is $215.51. Salesforce has a 12-month low of $154.55 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total value of $87,556.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,075 shares in the company, valued at $4,991,596. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total transaction of $362,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,556,423,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,735 shares of company stock valued at $26,965,080. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the third quarter valued at about $6,789,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 372,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $101,097,000 after buying an additional 3,858 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 719.0% in the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 203,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $55,113,000 after buying an additional 178,392 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 34,489 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,765,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.9% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 17,026 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

