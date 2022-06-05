Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Mizuho

Mizuho restated their buy rating on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $13.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on STSA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $109.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.27. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $7.48.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:STSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts forecast that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 17,450 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 7,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 70.3% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 90,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 37,434 shares in the last quarter. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. The company's lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in SUMMIT Phase 3 efficacy trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

