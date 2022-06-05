Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,640 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SLB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $43.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.51.

SLB stock opened at $47.47 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $25.90 and a twelve month high of $48.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $67.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.09.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

In other Schlumberger news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 20,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $866,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,015,636.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $224,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,101,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,080,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,546,587 shares of company stock valued at $226,788,025 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

