Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Given a €150.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($161.29) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SU has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €180.00 ($193.55) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €145.00 ($155.91) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($182.80) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays set a €175.00 ($188.17) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €165.00 ($177.42) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of SU stock opened at €129.98 ($139.76) on Wednesday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12 month low of €64.88 ($69.76) and a 12 month high of €76.34 ($82.09). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €136.43 and its 200-day moving average price is €148.72.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

