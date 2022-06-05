Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,902 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.09% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $8,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHE. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,350.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $841,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,177,000 after purchasing an additional 34,365 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 791.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 97,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 86,893 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 41,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,593 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $26.28 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $24.23 and a one year high of $33.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.31.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

