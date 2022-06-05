ScPrime (SCP) Market Cap Reaches $15.40 Million

ScPrime (SCP) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 5th. One ScPrime coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001204 BTC on major exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. Over the last seven days, ScPrime has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. ScPrime has a total market cap of $15.40 million and $3,811.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Siacoin (SC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003878 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006614 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded 92.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ScPrime Coin Profile

ScPrime (SCP) is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,313,031 coins and its circulating supply is 42,728,895 coins. ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

Buying and Selling ScPrime

ScPrime can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

