SCRIV NETWORK (SCRIV) Hits Market Capitalization of $13,346.19

SCRIV NETWORK (SCRIV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. During the last week, SCRIV NETWORK has traded 15.8% higher against the dollar. One SCRIV NETWORK coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SCRIV NETWORK has a total market cap of $13,346.19 and approximately $62.00 worth of SCRIV NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

SCRIV NETWORK Profile

SCRIV NETWORK (SCRIV) is a PoW + Masternodes coin that uses the TRIBUS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 10th, 2018. SCRIV NETWORK’s total supply is 42,007,077 coins and its circulating supply is 24,744,362 coins. The official message board for SCRIV NETWORK is steemit.com/@scriv. SCRIV NETWORK’s official website is scriv.network. The Reddit community for SCRIV NETWORK is /r/SCRIV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SCRIV NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @scriv_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Scriv Network is a unified blockchain technology that delivers state-of-the-art data assurance, verication, time-stamping and an IPFS (InterPlanetary File Sharing) network. The Network is designed to provide safety, impartiality, and cost-efficiency without the need for a third-party intermediary. “

SCRIV NETWORK Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCRIV NETWORK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SCRIV NETWORK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SCRIV NETWORK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

