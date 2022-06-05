SDX Energy (CVE:SDX) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.37

SDX Energy Inc (CVE:SDX – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.37 and traded as high as C$0.41. SDX Energy shares last traded at C$0.37, with a volume of 783,993 shares trading hands.
The company has a market capitalization of C$75.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 370.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.37.
About SDX Energy (CVE:SDX)
