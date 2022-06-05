SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on SeaSpine from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on SeaSpine from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on SeaSpine from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.71.

Get SeaSpine alerts:

SeaSpine stock opened at $7.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.58. SeaSpine has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $21.98. The stock has a market cap of $294.03 million, a PE ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.29.

SeaSpine ( NASDAQ:SPNE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.09). SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 29.09% and a negative return on equity of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $50.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that SeaSpine will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in SeaSpine by 135.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in SeaSpine by 430.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SeaSpine by 77.8% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in SeaSpine in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of SeaSpine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SeaSpine Company Profile (Get Rating)

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SeaSpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaSpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.