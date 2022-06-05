SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.70–$0.61 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $475.00 million-$490.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $482.08 million.SecureWorks also updated its FY23 guidance to ($0.70)-($0.61) EPS.

NASDAQ SCWX opened at $11.72 on Friday. SecureWorks has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $26.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.75 and a 200-day moving average of $13.98.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 10.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $121.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that SecureWorks will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SCWX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SecureWorks in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $19.50 to $16.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.00.

In related news, CFO Paul Parrish acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.19 per share, with a total value of $55,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wendy Thomas acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.89 per share, with a total value of $35,670.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $158,100 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in SecureWorks in the first quarter worth $265,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in SecureWorks by 30.0% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 21,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in SecureWorks in the first quarter worth $221,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in SecureWorks by 1.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in SecureWorks in the first quarter worth $148,000. 11.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

