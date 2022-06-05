SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) PT Lowered to $58.00 at Morgan Stanley

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEI Investments from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of SEI Investments from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.00.

SEIC opened at $57.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 5.08. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $52.84 and a fifty-two week high of $65.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.37 and its 200 day moving average is $59.17.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36. The company had revenue of $581.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.41 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.65%.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 311.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,376,254 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $83,869,000 after buying an additional 1,042,033 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,792,881 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $228,369,000 after buying an additional 968,459 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in SEI Investments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,898,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in SEI Investments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,924,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,143,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $369,873,000 after buying an additional 452,434 shares during the period. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

