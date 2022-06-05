Seigniorage Shares (SHARE) Price Up 13% Over Last Week

Seigniorage Shares (SHARE) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 5th. One Seigniorage Shares coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Seigniorage Shares has traded 13% higher against the US dollar. Seigniorage Shares has a total market capitalization of $175,013.50 and approximately $22,781.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 549.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,567.18 or 0.08639322 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003363 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $128.69 or 0.00433079 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00031406 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Seigniorage Shares Coin Profile

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 coins. The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol . Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Seigniorage Shares’ official website is dollarprotocol.com

Buying and Selling Seigniorage Shares

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seigniorage Shares directly using US dollars.

