Sentinel Protocol Price Up 11.4% Over Last Week (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. One Sentinel Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0895 or 0.00000298 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded up 11.4% against the US dollar. Sentinel Protocol has a market capitalization of $41.15 million and approximately $5.37 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol (CRYPTO:UPP) is a coin. It launched on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,834,801 coins. Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Sentinel Protocol Coin Trading

