ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.77 Billion

Equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) will announce $1.77 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for ServiceNow’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.77 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.76 billion. ServiceNow posted sales of $1.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ServiceNow will report full-year sales of $7.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.41 billion to $7.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $9.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.12 billion to $9.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ServiceNow.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NOW. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $800.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $550.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $725.00 to $695.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $638.59.

In other ServiceNow news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total value of $3,342,640.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,613,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total value of $101,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,763 shares of company stock worth $9,051,203. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded down $12.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $492.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,128,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,975,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $98.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 447.71, a PEG ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $486.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $553.41. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $406.47 and a fifty-two week high of $707.60.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

