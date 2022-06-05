Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Shares Purchased by Cloverfields Capital Group LP

Cloverfields Capital Group LP boosted its position in Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Rating) by 727.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 372,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327,511 shares during the period. Shattuck Labs makes up about 1.0% of Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings in Shattuck Labs were worth $3,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STTK. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Shattuck Labs by 2,501.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 52,647 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Shattuck Labs by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Shattuck Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Shattuck Labs by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,819,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,087,000 after buying an additional 78,441 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Shattuck Labs by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 431,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,792,000 after buying an additional 67,931 shares during the period. 62.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shattuck Labs alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:STTK opened at $3.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.71. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.59 and a 12-month high of $31.23.

Shattuck Labs ( NASDAQ:STTK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts predict that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director George Golumbeski purchased 28,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $102,837.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 54,613 shares in the company, valued at $198,245.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on STTK shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research note on Friday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shattuck Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Shattuck Labs from $46.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

About Shattuck Labs (Get Rating)

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shattuck Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shattuck Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.