Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Shares Purchased by Cloverfields Capital Group LP

Cloverfields Capital Group LP boosted its position in Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Rating) by 727.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 372,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327,511 shares during the period. Shattuck Labs makes up about 1.0% of Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings in Shattuck Labs were worth $3,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STTK. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Shattuck Labs by 2,501.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 52,647 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Shattuck Labs by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Shattuck Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Shattuck Labs by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,819,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,087,000 after buying an additional 78,441 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Shattuck Labs by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 431,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,792,000 after buying an additional 67,931 shares during the period. 62.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:STTK opened at $3.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.71. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.59 and a 12-month high of $31.23.
In related news, Director George Golumbeski purchased 28,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $102,837.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 54,613 shares in the company, valued at $198,245.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on STTK shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research note on Friday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shattuck Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Shattuck Labs from $46.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.
Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.
