Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.50.

Several research analysts recently commented on FOUR shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Shift4 Payments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company.

FOUR traded down $1.06 on Tuesday, hitting $45.95. 689,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,093,957. Shift4 Payments has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $103.37. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.86 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.06.

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Shift4 Payments had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $401.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. Shift4 Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jared Isaacman bought 35,958 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.38 per share, with a total value of $1,739,648.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Shift4 Payments by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Shift4 Payments by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Shift4 Payments by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Shift4 Payments by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in Shift4 Payments by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 25,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

