ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $214.50.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SWAV shares. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $210.00 to $199.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $235.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $272.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

In other ShockWave Medical news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.83, for a total transaction of $755,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Trinh Phung sold 3,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total transaction of $684,777.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,695 shares in the company, valued at $6,402,538.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,571 shares of company stock valued at $18,835,049. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,311,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,685,000 after buying an additional 67,789 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,716,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,441,000 after buying an additional 142,368 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,398,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,933,000 after buying an additional 192,525 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $168,314,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 719,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,176,000 after buying an additional 18,033 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ShockWave Medical stock traded down $4.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $162.32. 268,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,005. ShockWave Medical has a 12-month low of $113.36 and a 12-month high of $249.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.07 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $176.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.81 and a beta of 1.49.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.20. ShockWave Medical had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $93.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. ShockWave Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

