Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Stock Holdings Lessened by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. cut its stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 46.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,755 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 95,941 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned 0.19% of Signature Bank worth $36,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBNY. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Signature Bank by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Signature Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Signature Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Signature Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Signature Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SBNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Signature Bank from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Stephens lowered their target price on Signature Bank to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Signature Bank from $508.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.75.

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY opened at $218.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $243.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $295.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $179.05 and a 12 month high of $374.76.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $607.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.85 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 43.29% and a return on equity of 13.97%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 22.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 13.11%.

Signature Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

