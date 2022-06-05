Silver Lake Resources (OTCMKTS:SVLKF) Upgraded at Macquarie

Macquarie upgraded shares of Silver Lake Resources (OTCMKTS:SVLKF – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have $2.10 price target on the stock.
Silver Lake Resources stock opened at $1.09 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.28. Silver Lake Resources has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $1.68.
About Silver Lake Resources (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Silver Lake Resources (SVLKF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Silver Lake Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Lake Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.