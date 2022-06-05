Silver Lake Resources (OTCMKTS:SVLKF) Upgraded at Macquarie

Macquarie upgraded shares of Silver Lake Resources (OTCMKTS:SVLKF – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have $2.10 price target on the stock.

Silver Lake Resources stock opened at $1.09 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.28. Silver Lake Resources has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $1.68.

About Silver Lake Resources (Get Rating)

Silver Lake Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and copper concentrates in Eastern Goldfields and Midwest regions of Western Australia. The company holds interests in the Deflector Gold Copper project that produces gold bullion and gold-copper concentrates located in the Southern Murchison region of Western Australia, including development and ramp up of a secondary high grade ore source at Rothsay; and Mount Monger operations, which produce gold bullion located within the Kalgoorlie terrane subdivision of the Eastern Goldfields Province.

