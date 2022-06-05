SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Receives C$33.44 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$33.44.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SRU.UN. CIBC increased their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$34.00 to C$34.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank cut their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$33.00 to C$32.50 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$33.00 to C$33.50 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of TSE:SRU.UN traded down C$0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$29.39. 350,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,642. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$30.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$31.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.92, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.20. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 12-month low of C$28.05 and a 12-month high of C$33.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.00 billion and a PE ratio of 3.94.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

