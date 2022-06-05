SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SmartFinancial, Inc. is a bank holding company which provide banking services to individuals and corporate through its subsidiaries SmartBank and Cornerstone Community Bank. It offers deposit products, loan products, e-banking services consisting of online bill payments, smart pay, e-statements, mobile banking as well as debit and credit cards. SmartFinancial, Inc. is based in Knoxville, Tennessee. “

Get SmartFinancial alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.67.

SMBK opened at $25.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.03 and its 200 day moving average is $26.06. SmartFinancial has a fifty-two week low of $22.63 and a fifty-two week high of $28.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.87 million, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.69.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.02). SmartFinancial had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 8.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SmartFinancial will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is 13.46%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMBK. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 6.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 4.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,037,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,808,000 after purchasing an additional 45,460 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 40.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 11,622 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 116.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 44.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 17,737 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.11% of the company’s stock.

SmartFinancial Company Profile (Get Rating)

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other segments.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SmartFinancial (SMBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SmartFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.