Smartshare (SSP) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Smartshare (SSP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 5th. Smartshare has a total market capitalization of $115,917.74 and $731.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Smartshare has traded down 7.4% against the dollar. One Smartshare coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003358 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00042263 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00010876 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000592 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Smartshare Coin Profile

Smartshare is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here . Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Smartshare

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartshare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smartshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

