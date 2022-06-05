Smoothy (SMTY) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $184,341.00

Smoothy (SMTY) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. One Smoothy coin can now be bought for $0.0168 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Smoothy has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. Smoothy has a market capitalization of $85,467.55 and $184,341.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 97.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,679.56 or 0.08996107 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003355 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001323 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.60 or 0.00451883 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00031384 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Smoothy Coin Profile

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

Buying and Selling Smoothy

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoothy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smoothy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smoothy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

