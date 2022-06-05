Snowball One Day Trading Volume Hits $2,343.00 (SNOB)

Snowball (SNOB) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. One Snowball coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0362 or 0.00000122 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Snowball has a total market capitalization of $184,300.22 and $2,343.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Snowball has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Snowball alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003364 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.5% against the dollar and now trades at $134.35 or 0.00452299 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001882 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $131.98 or 0.00444320 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00031426 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000268 BTC.

About Snowball

Snowball’s total supply is 17,672,084 coins and its circulating supply is 5,095,778 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball

Buying and Selling Snowball

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snowball directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Snowball should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Snowball using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Snowball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Snowball and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.