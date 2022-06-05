Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Purchased by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $2,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 16.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,898,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,602,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150,500 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 128.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 250.2% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter valued at $921,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter valued at $10,224,000. 76.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total transaction of $166,635,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $129.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.53 and a beta of 1.86. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $112.10 and a one year high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.47. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.66% and a negative net margin of 45.48%. The firm had revenue of $422.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNOW shares. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $359.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $390.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $218.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.55.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

