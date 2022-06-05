Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Receives $32.91 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.66.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SCGLY. UBS Group raised Société Générale Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.70 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme from €41.20 ($44.30) to €39.90 ($42.90) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme from €29.00 ($31.18) to €33.00 ($35.48) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Société Générale Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Société Générale Société anonyme from €36.00 ($38.71) to €38.00 ($40.86) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

SCGLY traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.36. 120,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,222. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.12. The company has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.50. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $8.51.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.2694 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 5.39%. Société Générale Société anonyme’s payout ratio is 18.88%.

About Société Générale Société anonyme

Société Générale Société anonyme provides financial services to individual, business, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It offers retail banking services under the Societe Generale, Credit du Nord, and Boursorama brand names; and insurance, investor, and other financial services.

