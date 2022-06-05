Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $2.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sonder Holdings Inc. is a next-generation hospitality company which is redefining the guest experience through technology and design. Sonder Holdings Inc., formerly known as Gores Metropoulos II Inc., is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on SOND. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sonder in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Sonder from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sonder in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Sonder from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sonder has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of 7.10.

Shares of Sonder stock opened at 2.39 on Thursday. Sonder has a twelve month low of 1.67 and a twelve month high of 10.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 3.52.

Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported -0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.41 by 0.23. The business had revenue of 80.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 75.49 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sonder will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOND. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Sonder in the first quarter worth about $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Sonder in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonder in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonder in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sonder in the first quarter worth about $113,000.

Sonder Holdings Inc engages in the hospitality business. It operates and manages properties comprising 1-, 2-, and 3+ bedroom; and studio apartments, as well as 1-bedroom hotel rooms for leisure travelers and families, digital nomads, and professionals in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 7,600 live units across 38 markets and 10 countries, as well as approximately 10,500 additional contracted units.

