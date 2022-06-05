Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.74 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) will announce sales of $9.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sonendo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $9.98 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonendo will report full-year sales of $41.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $41.20 million to $42.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $57.72 million, with estimates ranging from $57.30 million to $58.13 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sonendo.

Sonendo (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.02).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SONX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonendo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Sonendo from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Sonendo from $30.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sonendo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.32.

In related news, Director Vamsi Mohan Raj Pudipeddi purchased 50,000 shares of Sonendo stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.65 per share, for a total transaction of $132,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bjarne Bergheim purchased 11,748 shares of Sonendo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $30,544.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 921,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,394,852.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 176,603 shares of company stock valued at $480,273 and have sold 12,304 shares valued at $34,205. 11.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Sonendo during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonendo during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Sonendo during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Sonendo during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Sonendo during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SONX stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.71. 19,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,756. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.42. Sonendo has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 6.86 and a quick ratio of 6.02.

Sonendo, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes devices for root canal therapy in the United States and Canada. It provides GentleWave, a tooth decay treatment device for cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.

