S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Purchased by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $18,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 173.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 637,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,952,000 after acquiring an additional 404,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,274,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,320,576,000 after buying an additional 381,402 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,391,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,925,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,852,765,000 after buying an additional 299,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,821,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPGI opened at $335.93 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $311.87 and a 1 year high of $484.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $371.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $407.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $435.93.

In related news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,468.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total transaction of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,304.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,157 shares of company stock valued at $2,911,877 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

