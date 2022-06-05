S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) PT Lowered to $414.00

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $472.00 to $414.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $480.00 target price for the company. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on S&P Global from $462.00 to $433.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $435.93.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $335.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $114.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $371.16 and a 200-day moving average of $408.20. S&P Global has a one year low of $311.87 and a one year high of $484.21.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,468.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total value of $1,475,553.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,157 shares of company stock valued at $2,911,877. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,499,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 33,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

