SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 2,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 33.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLD opened at $172.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $176.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.98. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $160.68 and a 52-week high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

