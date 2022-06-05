SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) is Caz Investments LP’s 9th Largest Position

Caz Investments LP reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF makes up 0.6% of Caz Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Caz Investments LP’s holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 154.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 420.7% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000.

Shares of XOP stock opened at $161.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.43. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.48 and a fifty-two week high of $162.11.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

