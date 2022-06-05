Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.32) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Spirit Airlines’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.25). Spirit Airlines reported earnings of ($0.34) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will report full-year earnings of ($1.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.80) to ($1.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $3.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Spirit Airlines.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($0.06). Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 14.85% and a negative return on equity of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $967.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.26 million.

Spirit Airlines stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,853,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,881,931. Spirit Airlines has a 12-month low of $15.92 and a 12-month high of $35.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

