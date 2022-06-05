Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SPWH has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut Sportsman’s Warehouse from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sportsman’s Warehouse from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.67.

Shares of SPWH stock opened at $8.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.34. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a one year low of $8.46 and a one year high of $18.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.14 million, a PE ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.96.

Sportsman’s Warehouse ( NASDAQ:SPWH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $309.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,052,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,020,000 after purchasing an additional 111,819 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,589,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,687,000 after purchasing an additional 989,565 shares during the period. Kite Lake Capital Management UK LLP bought a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 4th quarter valued at $29,059,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,087,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,316,000 after acquiring an additional 42,278 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 326.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,927,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,269 shares during the period.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

