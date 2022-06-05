StableXSwap (STAX) Price Hits $0.47

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. In the last seven days, StableXSwap has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. One StableXSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.47 or 0.00001565 BTC on popular exchanges. StableXSwap has a total market cap of $6.38 million and approximately $12.00 worth of StableXSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get StableXSwap alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,856.74 or 0.99960800 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00030885 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003306 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00015730 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000060 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003344 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap Profile

StableXSwap is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 29th, 2018. StableXSwap’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,646,645 coins. StableXSwap’s official Twitter account is @stablexswap . The official website for StableXSwap is stablexswap.com . The official message board for StableXSwap is medium.com/stablexswap

According to CryptoCompare, “STAX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling StableXSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableXSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StableXSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StableXSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for StableXSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StableXSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.