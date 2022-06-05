StaFi Price Tops $0.33 on Major Exchanges (FIS)

StaFi (FIS) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 5th. StaFi has a market capitalization of $19.84 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of StaFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StaFi coin can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00001104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, StaFi has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get StaFi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00081997 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000593 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00017871 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001326 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $75.77 or 0.00254960 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00031498 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00008553 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000209 BTC.

StaFi Coin Profile

FIS uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. StaFi’s total supply is 114,911,733 coins and its circulating supply is 60,452,000 coins. The official message board for StaFi is medium.com/stafi . StaFi’s official website is www.stafi.io . StaFi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

Buying and Selling StaFi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StaFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StaFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StaFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for StaFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StaFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.