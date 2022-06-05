State Street (NYSE:STT) PT Lowered to $106.00 at Morgan Stanley

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $106.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on STT. Wolfe Research lowered shares of State Street from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup lowered shares of State Street from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of State Street from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $97.79.

Get State Street alerts:

NYSE:STT opened at $71.30 on Thursday. State Street has a 12-month low of $65.41 and a 12-month high of $104.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.61.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that State Street will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 30.89%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in State Street by 59.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,619,000 after acquiring an additional 24,124 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank raised its holdings in State Street by 42.9% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in State Street by 136.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in State Street by 2.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,642 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in State Street by 13.0% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About State Street (Get Rating)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.