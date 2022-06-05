Stelco (TSE:STLC) Price Target Raised to C$63.85 at Eight Capital

Stelco (TSE:STLC – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Eight Capital from C$62.00 to C$63.85 in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight Capital currently has a na rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Stelco to a buy rating and set a C$56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Stelco from C$62.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Stelco from C$61.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. National Bankshares cut Stelco from an outperform rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the company from C$48.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on Stelco from C$55.50 to C$64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$59.08.

STLC opened at C$41.14 on Thursday. Stelco has a fifty-two week low of C$30.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$56.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.44, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$45.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$42.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Stelco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.15%.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

