Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stellantis N.V. is an automakers and a mobility provider. Stellantis N.V., formerly known as Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., is based in LIJNDEN, Netherlands. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on STLA. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Stellantis from €27.00 ($29.03) to €21.00 ($22.58) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Societe Generale upped their price objective on Stellantis from €23.00 ($24.73) to €28.00 ($30.11) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Stellantis from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stellantis currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.30.

STLA opened at $14.79 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Stellantis has a one year low of $13.06 and a one year high of $21.99.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 7.44%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Stellantis in the fourth quarter valued at $607,517,000. Abeille Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in Stellantis during the fourth quarter worth about $126,072,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,356,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,442,296 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 84,503,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,506,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852,505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.97% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

