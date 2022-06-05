Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stereotaxis designs, manufactures and markets an advanced cardiology instrument control system for use in a hospital’s interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of coronary artery disease and arrhythmias. The Stereotaxis System is designed to allow physicians to navigate catheters, guidewires and stent delivery devices through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites. “

NYSEAMERICAN:STXS opened at $2.05 on Thursday. Stereotaxis has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $10.30. The company has a market capitalization of $153.05 million, a PE ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.76.

Stereotaxis ( NYSEAMERICAN:STXS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Stereotaxis had a negative net margin of 39.69% and a negative return on equity of 38.69%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stereotaxis will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul J. Isaac bought 26,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.82 per share, with a total value of $47,842.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,456,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,471,244.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Isaac bought 28,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.82 per share, for a total transaction of $52,303.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,430,441 shares in the company, valued at $4,423,402.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 123,276 shares of company stock valued at $221,307 over the last quarter. 19.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Stereotaxis in the third quarter worth $56,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Stereotaxis in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Stereotaxis in the first quarter worth about $58,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems, instruments, and information systems for the interventional laboratory in the United States and internationally. Its robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

