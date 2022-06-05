Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.75.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on STER shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Sterling Check from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Sterling Check from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Check from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sterling Check from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sterling Check from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 11th.

Get Sterling Check alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STER. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Check during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,172,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Check during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,285,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,971,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,192,000. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STER traded down $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.98. The stock had a trading volume of 130,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,456. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Sterling Check has a one year low of $17.27 and a one year high of $28.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.22 and a 200-day moving average of $22.01.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $192.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.05 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Sterling Check will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sterling Check (Get Rating)

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Check Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Check and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.