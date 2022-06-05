stETH (STETH) Price Hits $704.92 on Exchanges

stETH (STETH) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. One stETH coin can now be purchased for approximately $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, stETH has traded flat against the US dollar. stETH has a market capitalization of $5.39 million and $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003355 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 50.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.01 or 0.00436438 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001882 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $132.08 or 0.00443378 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00031424 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000267 BTC.

About stETH

stETH launched on December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. stETH’s official website is lido.fi . The official message board for stETH is blog.lido.fi . stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using US dollars.

