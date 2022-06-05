StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
NYSE SRLP opened at $18.93 on Friday. Sprague Resources has a 12 month low of $12.31 and a 12 month high of $29.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.72 million, a PE ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 0.61.
Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sprague Resources had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter.
Sprague Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
As of May 28, 2021, operates as a subsidiary of Hartree Partners, LP. As of May 28, 2021, Sprague Resources LP operates as a subsidiary of Hartree Partners, LP.
