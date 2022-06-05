StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

NYSE SRLP opened at $18.93 on Friday. Sprague Resources has a 12 month low of $12.31 and a 12 month high of $29.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.72 million, a PE ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 0.61.

Get Sprague Resources alerts:

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sprague Resources had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRLP. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprague Resources by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprague Resources by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sprague Resources by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 21,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Sprague Resources by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sprague Resources by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

Sprague Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

As of May 28, 2021, operates as a subsidiary of Hartree Partners, LP. As of May 28, 2021, Sprague Resources LP operates as a subsidiary of Hartree Partners, LP.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sprague Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprague Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.