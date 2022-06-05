StockNews.com Lowers Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities upgraded Guidewire Software from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Guidewire Software from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Guidewire Software from $146.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Guidewire Software in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Guidewire Software has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $115.67.

NYSE:GWRE opened at $79.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.25 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.55 and its 200-day moving average is $96.40. Guidewire Software has a 1-year low of $70.83 and a 1-year high of $130.95.

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The technology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $204.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.47 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 16.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Guidewire Software will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $147,617.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Polelle sold 562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $49,411.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,444 shares of company stock worth $654,255. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 9,075.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

