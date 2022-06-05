StockNews.com Lowers Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Lazard from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Lazard from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Lazard from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lazard from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Lazard from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.86.

Shares of LAZ stock opened at $35.19 on Thursday. Lazard has a 12 month low of $30.85 and a 12 month high of $53.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.18. Lazard had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 59.55%. The business had revenue of $716.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lazard will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.13%.

In related news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $2,470,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 209,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,384,714.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Lazard by 156.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 43,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 26,445 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Lazard during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,328,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Lazard by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,580 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 14,695 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Lazard by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 152,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,974,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Lazard during the 4th quarter valued at about $693,000.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

