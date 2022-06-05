Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STRT opened at $33.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.10 million, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.98. Strattec Security has a 1-year low of $29.50 and a 1-year high of $52.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.16.

Get Strattec Security alerts:

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $115.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.61 million. Strattec Security had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 2.18%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Strattec Security will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Strattec Security in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,295 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Strattec Security by 61.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,069 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Strattec Security during the fourth quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Strattec Security in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

About Strattec Security (Get Rating)

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company offers mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Strattec Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strattec Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.