Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ STRT opened at $33.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.10 million, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.98. Strattec Security has a 1-year low of $29.50 and a 1-year high of $52.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.16.
Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $115.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.61 million. Strattec Security had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 2.18%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Strattec Security will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Strattec Security (Get Rating)
Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company offers mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.
