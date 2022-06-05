Strike (STRK) One Day Volume Tops $33.02 Million

Strike (STRK) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 5th. In the last week, Strike has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Strike has a total market capitalization of $86.78 million and $33.02 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Strike coin can now be bought for about $27.11 or 0.00090308 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 976.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,464.52 or 0.11541280 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003329 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.96 or 0.00426270 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00031605 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Strike Coin Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,201,250 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

