Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Stock Position Lowered by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $13,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 526.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,111,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,390,000 after purchasing an additional 933,997 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the fourth quarter worth $87,809,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,968,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,260,000 after purchasing an additional 344,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,055,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,065,724,000 after purchasing an additional 336,953 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 81.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 646,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,580,000 after purchasing an additional 289,839 shares during the period.

SUI opened at $165.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a PE ratio of 53.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $172.51 and a 200-day moving average of $184.81. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.51 and a 52-week high of $211.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40.

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 14.97%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.55%.

SUI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Sun Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Sun Communities from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.50.

In related news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.27, for a total transaction of $2,073,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 148,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,804,526.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

